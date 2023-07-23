TOP NEWS 8 pm – Okafor official to Milan, Barça-Juve cancelled. Giuseppe Rossi retires – ALL WEB market

0
TOP NEWS 8 pm – Okafor official to Milan, Barça-Juve cancelled. Giuseppe Rossi retires ALL WEB marketOFFICIAL – Milan, here is Okafor Fantasy football ®Milan, listen to Crespo on Okafor: ‘The fans shouldn’t be deceived, I’d be happy if he reached ten goals…’ Calciomercato.comTransfer market, Mbappé unknown: his departure could trigger a domino effect The printOkafor: “How much I wanted Milan! I remember San Siro and the conversations with Rafa” Rossoneri RadioSee full coverage on Google News
See also France, clashes between black bloc and police at the Sainte-Soline reservoir: demonstrators and officers injured