The Probiotic Power of Kefir: Microbiota and Health Benefits

“Kefir: A Complex Microbial System with Health Benefits”

The use of probiotics has been a part of human history for centuries, and researchers are increasingly exploring the health benefits of these beneficial microorganisms found in various food products. One particular focus of interest is kefir, a fermented milk product known for its unique and complex probiotic properties.

Kefir has a rich and stable microbial system that has caught the attention of researchers. Probiotics have been found to have a protective effect on the intestinal mucosa, helping to modulate and rebalance the intestinal microbiota. Understanding the microbiota of kefir is crucial for tapping into its potential health benefits.

Studies have shown that kefir has a diverse microbial community, consisting of both bacteria and yeasts. The bacteria present in kefir include acetic bacteria and lactic acid bacteria. The most commonly isolated genera of lactic acid bacteria in kefir are Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, Streptococcus, and Leuconostoc. The predominant acetic bacteria genus is Acetobacter. As for yeasts, kefir contains genera such as Kluyveromyces, Saccharomyces, Issatchenkia, Torulaspora, Candida, Pichia, Kazachstania, Dekkera, Zygosaccharomyces, Geotrichum, and Naumovozyma.

The composition of the kefir microbiota can be influenced by various factors. The production process, the type of milk used, the heat treatment, and any added ingredients can contribute to the balance of yeasts and acetic bacteria in kefir. Additionally, the microbial composition of kefir grains differs from the fermented kefir. The deeper location of certain bacteria in the kefir grains, protected from oxygen by lactobacilli, may explain this difference.

The complex microbial community in kefir plays a vital role in its fermentation and metabolic processes, resulting in the production of lactic acid, ethanol, carbon dioxide, and acetaldehyde. These compounds give kefir its characteristic taste and flavor.

The probiotic functions of kefir are attributed to the intake of live microorganisms and their metabolites. Kefir has been found to have various beneficial effects on human health, including hypoglycemic, antibacterial, anticancer, and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also improve lactose intolerance, modulate the immune system, and enhance wound healing.

Furthermore, kefir’s probiotic microbiota and its metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids and exopolysaccharides, play a role in immune enhancement and gastrointestinal health. These probiotics can boost the immune function, shape the gut microbiota, and alleviate inflammatory symptoms.

Understanding the microbiological complexity of kefir and its health benefits opens up new avenues for research and potential applications in the field of functional foods. As researchers continue to delve into the world of kefir, its role in promoting human health may become even more significant.

Figure 1: Image source www.kefir.it

Figure 2: Image source Chen et al., (2022)

Figure 3: Image source www.assolatte.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

