Where to go by bike in Rome and its surroundings, the most beautiful cycle paths

If you are thinking of cycling in and around Rome, there is good news: there are about 200 itineraries dedicated to bicycles, taking into consideration not only cycle paths but also mixed routes, cycle-pedestrian paths and footpaths. This is not a particularly high number, but cycling enthusiasts can find something for their teeth even near the capital. Between the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the Lungotevere, the lakes of Bracciano and Martignano and the historical wonders of Rome, this area has so much to offer to those who love to discover the world on a bicycle.

Where to go by bike in and around Rome

Tiberina Regina Ciclarum cycle path Lakes cycle path From Monte Sacro to Eur Regina Viarum Grande Raccordo Anulare delle Bici Tour of Lake Albano

Tiberina cycle path

With its 32.7 kilometers that can be covered in just over a couple of hours, it is the longest cycle path to cycle on in Rome. This itinerary allows you to cross the capital from north to south without worrying about cars: a great opportunity to escape from the chaos of the city. It starts from Castel Giubileo (North Rome) and arrives at Ponte di Mezzocammino (South Rome), along the banks of the Tiber and crossing the marvelous Ponte Milvio.

In some sections the cycle path is in the middle of huge green meadows which make cyclists forget they are in the city. The cycle path is well maintained, even if it narrows a bit too much in some places. Near the Tiber Island, during the summer months, the track is occupied by the stands of the “Along the Tiber…Rome” event, so in that short stretch you have to go around wide.

Queen of the Cycles

It is the only itinerary for bicycles that connects Rome to the sea at Fiumicino. At the moment it is one road of about 60 kilometers divided into five sections: the Extreme Lands (from the sources of the Tiber to Rome), the Northern Lands (from LabaroPrimaPorta to Ponte Milvio), the Eternal City (from Ponte Milvio to Trastevere), the Campi Elisi (from Trastevere to Mezzocammino) and the Via al Mare (from Mezzocammino to Fiumicino, from km 22). The route is mixed: some sections are on cycle paths, while others are dirt roads: this is why it is better to have a mountain bike. Along the way you meet the Tiber, the center of the city, a series of woods and finally the sea. In short, the setting is more varied than ever.

Lakes cycle path

An itinerary that winds through the countryside north of Rome up to the enormous Regional Park of Bracciano Martignano which hosts, in fact, the picturesque lakes of Bracciano and Martignano. It starts from the La Storta station and arrives, after about 45 kilometers, in Bracciano, where you can enjoy a lunch on the shores of the lake. Some stretches of the route, characterized by a difference in height of 420 metres, are a bit uphill given that Bracciano is located on the heights of the Sabatini Mountains. The itinerary is mixed: sometimes there is the cycle path, other times you are forced to pedal on the dirt road. At the beginning of the journey, on the right of Olgiata station, it is important to be careful to take the right path, renamed “Via Braccianese – Strada A”. From that point there are numerous signs indicating the distance to the lakes.

By bike in Rome: from Monte Sacro to Eur

This route, almost entirely on a cycle path, connects the Monte Sacro district to the elegant Eur area, following the Tiber for a long stretch. It’s about a simple itinerary, suitable for all levels of difficulty and which allows you to admire the historical heritage of Rome on board a bicycle. The departure is set at the beginning of the cycle path in Via Val Trompia, on the Aniene river which then flows into the Tiber. The hike lasts about an hour and a half (22 kilometres) and the difference in height is almost nil.

Queen of the Roads

The Via Appia Antica, also called Regina Viarum, was one of the most important communication routes in Ancient Italy: it connected Rome to Brindisi, where there was a fundamental port for trade routes to the east. Now the Roman part of this road can also be done by bike, crossing an area where time seems to have stopped: along the way you come across very ancient ones funerary monuments and in boundless countryside (and desolate, for this reason it is better to pedal at least in two) which make the atmosphere truly unique. From the center of Rome (Circus Maximus area) to Frattocchie (fraction of Marino) it is about 17 kilometers with some moderately strenuous climbs. The layout is mixed: there are paved cycle paths, paths (well maintained and not dangerous) and roads where cars pass (but traffic is always minimal).

Great Bicycle Ring Road (GRAB)

Thinking of the Gran Raccordo Anulare (GRA), many will think of the ring road that circles the center of Rome. There is, however, a version of the GRA also for bicycles (GRAB): a remarkable one 45 km ring route which allows cyclists to enjoy a ride in nature (19 kilometers are in the green) and to admire the most fascinating areas of the capital (Piazza del Colosseo, for example). We are talking about a brand new itinerary that still needs to be optimized, especially in terms of signage. The GRAB is divided into stages: it starts from the Circus Maximus and arrives at the top of the Campidoglio and the Capitoline Museums.

Tour of Lake Albano

If you have a mountain bike, this short (but exciting) ring itinerary is the one for you. The shores of Lake Albano, the deepest volcanic lake in Italy, can be traveled by bike for about 11 kilometres. Some stretches are on the lake, others instead they go into the woods where obviously the route is dirt. The ideal starting point is located near the Capannina Osteria Bar (Via Spiaggia del Lago), where you have to pay attention to the cars before taking the path. The route, which lacks signage, is cycle-pedestrian, so watch out for pedestrians running or walking.

