Lancôme launched La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum – MONDO MODA

Lancôme presents the ambery floral fragrance, La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfumand invites women to celebrate love in a new secret night garden where only the most beautiful flowers bloom and the most precious love stories unfold.

French luxury beauty brand Lancôme tells a story full of romance and sensuality with the new fragrance La Nuit Trésor Fleur De Nuit. The launch invites every woman to live intensely and surrender to a burning passion with the new floral fragrance from the La Nuit Trésor line, by Lancôme.

Developed by perfumers Amandine Clerc-Marie, Honorine Blanc and Alexis Grugeon, La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum opens with the iconic damask rose, present in the other fragrances of the La Nuit Trésor line, mixing with notes of jasmine, tuberose and mirabilis (Belle de Nuit) present in the heart of the fragrance. In the base notes, patchouli melts under the soft heat of benzoin and irresistibly smooth chantilly, ending with coffee notes, such as macchiato, which extend the euphoria of love and reflect a sensual and romantic fragrance.

For the first time, the iconic diamond-shaped bottle of the La Nuit Trésor line is covered with an intense black veil, along with a reddish-pink hue that, when exposed to light, shines like a precious ruby.

“This new edition of the La Nuit Trésor line celebrates a light fusion of bodies that embrace until dawn. A new story based on the recipe for a fusional love: sensuality through woods, romanticism through roses and a touch of aphrodisiac indulgence. These are the iconic pillars that melt with tenderness in a delicious and irresistibly stimulating fragrance”, say Amandine Clerc-Marie, Honorine Blanc and Alexis Grugeon.

Top note: damask rose;

Heart notes: jasmine, tuberose and mirabilis (Belle de Nuit);

Base notes: patchouli, benzoin, whipped cream and macchiato.

La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit, by Lancôme, is available in two volumes, 30ml and 50ml, with suggested prices of R＄459.00 and R＄669.00, respectively.

