Home » Lancôme launched La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum – MONDO MODA
World

Lancôme launched La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum – MONDO MODA

by admin
Lancôme launched La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum – MONDO MODA

Lancôme presents the ambery floral fragrance, La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfumand invites women to celebrate love in a new secret night garden where only the most beautiful flowers bloom and the most precious love stories unfold.
French luxury beauty brand Lancôme tells a story full of romance and sensuality with the new fragrance La Nuit Trésor Fleur De Nuit. The launch invites every woman to live intensely and surrender to a burning passion with the new floral fragrance from the La Nuit Trésor line, by Lancôme.

Penelope Cruz is the star of the campaign for La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum @ disclosure

Developed by perfumers Amandine Clerc-Marie, Honorine Blanc and Alexis Grugeon, La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum opens with the iconic damask rose, present in the other fragrances of the La Nuit Trésor line, mixing with notes of jasmine, tuberose and mirabilis (Belle de Nuit) present in the heart of the fragrance. In the base notes, patchouli melts under the soft heat of benzoin and irresistibly smooth chantilly, ending with coffee notes, such as macchiato, which extend the euphoria of love and reflect a sensual and romantic fragrance.
For the first time, the iconic diamond-shaped bottle of the La Nuit Trésor line is covered with an intense black veil, along with a reddish-pink hue that, when exposed to light, shines like a precious ruby.

“This new edition of the La Nuit Trésor line celebrates a light fusion of bodies that embrace until dawn. A new story based on the recipe for a fusional love: sensuality through woods, romanticism through roses and a touch of aphrodisiac indulgence. These are the iconic pillars that melt with tenderness in a delicious and irresistibly stimulating fragrance”, say Amandine Clerc-Marie, Honorine Blanc and Alexis Grugeon.

La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit Eau de Parfum @ disclosure

Top note: damask rose;
Heart notes: jasmine, tuberose and mirabilis (Belle de Nuit);
Base notes: patchouli, benzoin, whipped cream and macchiato.

See also  Weather forecast for May 7 | Info

La Nuit Trésor Fleur de Nuit, by Lancôme, is available in two volumes, 30ml and 50ml, with suggested prices of R＄459.00 and R＄669.00, respectively.

Like this:

Like Loading…

You may also like

Silvio Rodríguez: Cuban Revolution at Its Worst Stage,...

Ljupko Petrović had two strokes Sport

Shooting at the airport in Moldova | Info

Cemeteries emergency, 140 thousand euros for Reset

the seventh edition of the music festival is...

Mahō No Koi: Dream to stay awake!

The Rising Trend of Chemsex: The Dark Side...

Udinese market – Ajax announces the farewell of...

Udinese – Double blow to come / Zarraga...

The PSG coach and his son were arrested

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy