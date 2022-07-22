[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 20, 2022]The CCP virus has spread to 20 provinces in China, and 10 subtype mutant strains have been reported nationwide within two weeks. Many cities have launched a new round of large-scale lockdowns or nucleic acid testing, and raised the risk level of epidemic prevention and control.

According to the official report, as of the 19th, there have been 988 infected people in Beihai, Guangxi, and the actual number of infected people has yet to be verified. Parts of Haicheng District and Yinhai District are designated as red zones, and closure and control measures are implemented. Residents in Hepu County said low-risk areas were also affected.

Ms. Lai, a resident of Hepu County, Beihai City, Guangxi: “Beijing has been closed and quarantined at home, and now urban areas, county towns, and townships cannot communicate with each other. As for merchants, except for those supermarkets or pharmacies that can open, many others are no longer available. Open, I didn’t tell you how long it will be closed. We are here to check that nucleic acid every day, and many of them are asymptomatic ones.”

Lanzhou City, Gansu Province announced that the “temporary control” of the four main urban areas was extended to the 24th, and the 8th round of large-scale nucleic acid testing was carried out in Chengguan District, where the epidemic was severely affected that day. As of the 20th, there are nearly 300 medium and high risk areas in Lanzhou.

Ms. Li, a citizen of Lanzhou, Gansu: “Isolate at home, many people are working from home, shops are closed, restaurants are closed, and 24 hours of nucleic acid is required to go anywhere. With 24-hour nucleic acid to go to the vegetable market, you can only go out once a day. Sometimes it is a national nucleic acid, and sometimes it is done by building and courtyard. There are new ones every day, and it is not sure when the lockdown will be lifted.”

New cases have been reported in Chengdu, Sichuan. As of the 19th, there have been 49 medium and high-risk areas. Official control has been upgraded. The city’s closed entertainment venues and various public cultural and sports venues are all closed for business. People are required to stay in Chengdu if they are not necessary.

Ms. Xiong, a citizen of Chengdu, Sichuan: “It is very strict now. In the community, they have been calling for nucleic acid testing. There are many people doing nucleic acid testing. They are lined up next to each other. It is definitely not good to do nucleic acid testing. , Alas, it’s so uncomfortable. If you want to go out, you must do it. If you don’t do it, you won’t be able to go out. Anyway, I don’t want to do it, so I won’t go out. “

Omicron subtype mutant strains spread to China, and 10 subtype mutant strains were reported nationwide within two weeks. According to estimates by Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities, as many as 41 cities in China are currently under lockdown to varying degrees, involving a population of 264 million.

As of July 20, there were 713 medium-risk areas and 468 high-risk areas nationwide.

