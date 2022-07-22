In 2019, the urban family drama “Youth School” achieved great results with the national popularity of “family fun”. Today, it is produced by 201 Lu Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Lei Hai Guanlang Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Xi’an Film Studio, Mango TV, directed by Li Shaofei, starring Zhang Jiayi, Yan Ni, Zhao Jinmai, Guo Junchen, Jiang Guannan, and Han Peiying The “Youth Pie 2” released the “Born to the Sun” trailer, “The Light Has You” poster, lineup posters and starring stills, and will be broadcast exclusively on Hunan Satellite TV & Mango TV at 20 o’clock tonight. It is reported that the story of “Youth School 2” took over from the previous work. The original cast returned with surprise after three years. The collision between the powerful faction and the new generation once again made new and old fans look forward to it. Judging from the trailer, “Have a dream, grow all the way” has become a compulsory course for both young and middle-aged people. The hilarious and warm-healing index of Zhidou life has been upgraded simultaneously.

From the perspective of the story, the arrival of the “second child” makes the family of three of Lin Dawei (played by Zhang Jiayi), Wang Shengnan (played by Yan Ni) and Lin Miaomiao (played by Zhao Jinmai) more warm and interesting; Miaomiao is about to graduate, and she wants to enter the workplace with a new identity as a “new job” to meet the environmental changes from campus to society; her three good partners, Qian Sanyi (played by Guo Junchen), Jiang Tianhao (played by Jiang Guannan) and Deng Xiaoqi (Han Peiying) also walks at the crossroads of their own lives, starting a unique journey of youth growth. “Youth School 2” covers multiple hot social topics that have attracted much attention, such as multiple-child families, career choices after graduation, workplace involution, entrepreneurial waves, and mid-life crisis. Sadness and music, the rich and familiar atmosphere of life has not changed at all, and a typical Chinese family life movement is played in the hustle and bustle.

Flying youth hits middle-aged, youthful family, double-material grasp, and continues the national explosion

After not seeing each other for three years, the Lin family has been upgraded from a family of three to a family of four. What remains unchanged is that the situation is full of jokes. Lin Dawei and Wang Shengnan, who “break through” Lin Miaomiao’s love, are obviously more embarrassed than the parties; the characters of ghost horses and horses carved out of a mold of Lin Miaomiao’s sister and brother have become the pistachios at home, the pink bubbles of “One Second CP” Broken by his younger brother, there is sweetness in embarrassment; the promise of “as long as Miaomiao calls me, I will respond immediately” is simply better than any love words, and the uneasy feeling that once left the audience is doubled in “Youth Pie 2” compensate.

Entering the society from the campus, standing at the starting point of a new life, how will young people who are facing various unexpected problems adjust their mentality and show the “juvenile faction” to deal with it freely? The play still continues the narrative strategy of two parallel lines, family ethics and youth workplace are at the same frequency as the times, and the audience is firmly locked in the eyes of the audience. “Youth Pie 2” penetrates into the texture of contemporary urban family life, and integrates the collision of generations, the taste of life, and the ups and downs of the workplace into the story of Qingxi and warmth. It is like “installing a camera in my home” The sense of reality will surely arouse the whole world. The self-portrait and extensive empathy of the audience in the circle.

Although three years have passed, the healing, upward and inspiring appeal of the “Youth School” series has remained the same over the years, firmly uniting old and new audiences and demonstrating the vitality of warm realism masterpieces. There is no shortcut for creators to find a strong grip for realistic themes, and it is only diligent to strive for excellence. From the “Youth School” series to “Set Up a Stage” to “My Love for You is Beautiful”, 201 Lu Film and Television focuses on the people and things around them, does not deliberately create anxiety, and has the courage to explore the deep-seated contradictions in life and the times Pain point; use light joyful expression and bright colors to replace gloomy preaching, lead the audience to look good, look up, and discover and appreciate the beauty of ordinary days. “Moving people with love” and “moving people with emotion”, finding a strong grip on realistic themes, and creating vibrant IPs are also the forte of 201lu Film and Television.

Realistic issues are injected with light joy and laughter, accompanying life dramas reach the whole circle

Compared with the carefree student background in “Youth School”, the teenagers in “Youth School 2” are separated from the care of their parents and the campus and enter the society. They begin to have challenges, troubles and changes, and their smiles are still bright. , there is a deep and firmness in his eyes. Fortunately, no matter when and where, the friendship of the “Four Little Animals” has always been the same as before, hand in hand and overcoming obstacles. Although “Youth Pie 2” focuses on life, and puts the difficulties in the growth process, the differences in intergenerational communication, the daily conflicts in the family, and many practical problems in the workplace and society onto the screen, it does not affect its light joy. Humorous, warm and healing tone.

Find an outlet for easy expression of realistic themes. While outlining the life trajectories of middle-aged and young people at different stages of life, the play shows two generations of different ages but concentric, enthusiastic in the face of life, optimistic in the face of difficulties, and each other’s positive attitudes. The family, friendship and love that understand and support each other are precious. As a “series drama” with realistic themes that is rare in the current content market, “Youth Pie 2” will continue to accompany from the drama to the outside. In the footsteps of teenagers, we go to a new journey of growth.

Photo courtesy of the drama

(Original title: “Youth Pie 2”, which started broadcasting today for three years, went deep into the family texture to write a warm story as scheduled.)

(Author: Zhang Rui, reporter from Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Daily)

