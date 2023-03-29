With formations such as Colectivo Dasilva, Radio Palmer or Amigas! As the last referents, without a doubt Emergentes is one of the most privileged showcases where to make themselves known. The winner takes a lot of opportunities that goes from recording an album to performing at Fitur’s Gatrorock.

Both groups and soloists from the province of Granada can participate, as long as they do not have a current contract with any record company. The contest consists of of the phases: a pre-selection of works presented and then a live phase with the eight selected bands (April 20 and 27). The jury will select the three proposals that will go to the final that will take place on May 20. All concerts will take place in the PlantaBaja room.