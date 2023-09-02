Latest news. Moscow accuses Kiev: “Drone attack on Crimean bridge foiled”

Ukrainian forces allegedly attempted to strike the Crimean bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat. The so-called marine drone, reports the Russian news agency ‘Tass’ which quotes the Russian Defense Ministry, was destroyed in the Black Sea.

Space, India launches its first solar probe

India has launched its first space mission to the sun less than two weeks after another probe successfully landed in the south polar region of Lucania. The Aditya-L1 probe took off aboard a satellite launch vehicle from the Sriharikota space center in southern India, with the aim of studying the sun about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Aditya-L1 aims to study the solar corona, chromosphere, photosphere and solar wind according to the Space Research Organization of India.

Usa, the police kill a pregnant African American: the video released by an agent

UN: Zelensky expected at General Assembly works

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly scheduled to start on September 18 in New York. This was announced to journalists by Ferit Hoxha, UN ambassador of Albania, a country that holds the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council. Zelensky will also attend the UN executive meeting on Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 20, he added.

