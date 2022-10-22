Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: 5 new confirmed cases in Zhejiang on October 21, 33 new asymptomatic infections

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-22 09:33

From 00:00 to 24:00 on October 21, 11 cities reported 14 new local positive cases, all of which were detected at centralized isolation points, and control measures had been implemented.

11 cities reported 5 new confirmed cases. Among them, there are no imported cases; 5 local cases (1 in Hangzhou and 4 in Ningbo), of which 1 was a previously asymptomatic infection and was converted to a confirmed case (Hangzhou), and 4 were newly diagnosed on the same day.

On the same day, 4 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 108 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 33 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 23 imported cases (7 imported from Vietnam, 2 imported from the United Kingdom, 2 imported from Portugal, 2 imported from the Netherlands, 2 imported from Malaysia, 1 imported from Germany, 1 imported from Malaysia, 1 imported from the United States, and 1 imported from Japan). , 1 case in Jamaica, 1 case in India, 1 case in Indonesia, 1 case in Hong Kong, China); 10 cases in mainland China (2 cases in Hangzhou, 8 cases in Ningbo).

44 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation on the same day, and 289 cases of asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on October 21, a total of 3,546 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, 694 were imported cases and 2,852 were local cases.