Law on traffic safety of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Law on traffic safety of Bosnia and Herzegovina | Info

The preliminary draft of the Law on the Basics of Traffic Safety in BiH (ZOBS) foresees many times harsher and higher fines for drivers under the influence of alcohol, CAPITAL reveals.

Until now, drivers or driving instructors with more than 1.5 parts per thousand of alcohol in their blood were threatened with a fine of 400 to 1,000 KM and a ban on driving a vehicle for a period of two to six months.

With the new ZOBS, drivers or driving instructors with more than 1.5 parts per thousand of alcohol in the blood will be punished with a fine of 2,000 to 3,000 KM and the revocation of the driver’s license for a period of at least six months.

The driver who drives will be punished with the same penalty vehicle before acquiring the right to drive the vehicleas well as those who move in the settlement at the speed that is by more than 50 kilometers per hour higher than the permitted speed.

If he causes a traffic accident under the influence of alcohol, by driving without a driver’s license or by exceeding the specified speed, the law further states, the driver or driving instructor will be fined in the amount of 3,000 to 5,000 KMand in addition to the sentence, he will be sentenced to a nine-month driving ban.

In addition, the new ZOBS also regulates the until now completely unregulated issue of electric vehicles or scooters.

The most interesting item says that “the driver, i.e. the owner of the vehicle, must not leave his personal electric vehicle unattended on traffic areas for the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, except in specially arranged and marked places”.

This practically means that after the adoption of the new ZOBS, the people of Banja Luka will no longer be able to leave the rented electric scooters where they were when the time for which they rented it expired, as was the practice until now.

In the current law, the penalty of 400 to 1,000 KM threatened is “to a driver who is transporting a child under the age of 12 in the passenger seat”. Now the same penalty will be imposed on “a driver who holds a child in his lap or arms while driving”.

Practically speaking, dads will no longer be able to put their little ones on their laps and “let them drive a little” with impunity, because they are threatened with a fine.

(Capital/WORLD)

