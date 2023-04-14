The Le Monde article believes that the French president’s Taiwan-related remarks have exposed differences in Europe on three basic issues: first, the relationship with the United States, and the participation of the United States on the Ukraine issue is crucial; second , the relationship with China, China is a benevolent ally of Russia; third, between the two major powers, China and the United States, the EU’s “strategic autonomy” issue. On the issue of strategic autonomy, although the French president claims to have won the “ideological struggle” in this field, how to defend Europe’s “strategic autonomy” may now be more than what Macron wants but not enough.

Apart from EU Council President Michel, there is little support for French President Emmanuel Macron.A member of the French government commented, “It is very complicated to get out of the predicament, but, in theory, as people realize the dependence and vulnerability of the European continent, we should have our thoughts.”。

However, the French president’s helping-hand policy towards China is very untimely, because with the new crown epidemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the stance of the 27-nation European Union on Beijing is gradually hardening.

Macron wakes up divisions within EU

Macron unspokenly blamed the most Atlanticist countries of Central Europe. Central European countries that were once attracted to China’s “Silk Road” are now following the United States and becoming the first countries to advocate being tough on China. While the French president, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Scholz have all urged Xi to pressure Russia to end the Ukraine conflict during recent visits to Beijing, several Eastern European leaders remain convinced that China will take no action. These Eastern European leaders also, like the United States, are very concerned about China’s supply of weapons to Russia.

In addition, in the 27-nation European Union, some countries support greater autonomy in Europe, while others advocate a stronger Atlantic alliance, which can not only counter the threat from Russia, but also prevent the rise of China. Macron’s Taiwan-related remarks have awakened divisions within the 27-nation EU. “Some Western leaders dream of working with everyone, with Russia and certain powers in the Far East,” and “an alliance with the United States” is “the foundation of our security,” Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said before a visit to Washington.

For the Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic and the Nordic countries, the question of alliance with the United States appears to be more strategic than the question of European sovereignty as war rages again on the EU’s borders.A Nordic diplomat concluded, “In times of uncertainty and danger, democracies need to unite, not compete with each other. From trade to defense and security, we support a strong transatlantic relationship with the United States. We are improving our relationship with China. We are very cautious in terms of relations with China.” Lithuanian EU MPRasa Jukneviciene said, “In most of Europe, Macron has stirred up a stronger resistance to the idea of ​​autonomy.” The Lithuanian EU MP added, “Macron’s statement came at a really bad time, because the democratic world needs Unite, not divide. “

For Beijing, Macron is the worthy heir to Charles de Gaulle

The Le Monde article also stated that what’s worse is that Macron’s remarks made the Chinese authorities happy, and the Chinese authorities also let the world know that they are happy.China and France will beCelebrating the 60th anniversary of France’s recognition of the People’s Republic of China in 2024, Beijing sees Macron as the worthy heir to General Charles de Gaulle.

“Global Times” wrote on Tuesday, “After the end of World War II, the Cold War heated up rapidly. Charles de Gaulle became a staunch supporter of strategic autonomy, withdrew from NATO’s unified command and established diplomatic relations with China (…). Europe will not lose friends because of compliance with strategic autonomy, It will command more respect.”

However, commentator Hu Xijin believes that China should not have too many illusions. He believes it is “unrealistic” for the Paris authorities to side with him in the event of a confrontation with the United States. The US and Europe “share the same values ​​and are bound together by NATO,” he wrote.