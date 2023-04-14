Like in fairy tales, better than in fairy tales. Lorenzo Musetti beats Novak Djokovic becoming the 4th Italian to be able to defeat the Serbian phenomenon and the eighth Italian player to beat the number one in the ranking. A monumental feat that comes a few weeks after Sinner’s wonderful victory against the former world number one, Carlos Alcaraz in Miami: that Jannik Sinner that just tomorrow Lorenzo will find himself on the other side of the net in an all-Italian derby that these levels and at the Masters 1000 on the red clay of the Principality had never been seen. It is inevitable that after a battle of almost 3 hours played at a celestial level by the carrarino, the joy is enormous and the emotions difficult to describe in words.

“Incredible victory, I can hardly contain the tears. I canceled a break point at 5-4 after having had two match points, my hand was shaking for fear of winning. I’m very happy, I can’t describe what I’m feeling: I’m dreaming. I struggle not to cry, it was an emotional victory. Three hours of very long match with the rain suspension. I’m happy and proud of myself, I see the images on the screen and I struggle not to cry: for me it’s a dream . Fifteen breaks? I couldn’t find the right balance with the ball toss at the beginning, we hit back better than we served but the exchanges were long and intense. The match was physically and mentally tough considering it was against Djokovic : for me it is a very important victory. What Italian derby will it be? Tomorrow will be fun, I don’t want to think too much about it. I want to appreciate this result for at least half an hour. We need to rest before challenging a friend. I also want to wish Matteo Berrettini good luck, I’m sure he will soon return to make Italy’s colors count”.

ATP, Monte Carlo Musetti enterprise! He beats Djokovic and gives himself the derby with Sinner in the quarterfinals 11 HOURS AGO

Musetti in the conference: “Supercoach? Overturning everything is not what’s needed, the derby with Sinner is good for Italian tennis”

In the press room, Lorenzo Musetti elaborated on the tactical issues of the match and also returned to that final dedication in favor of the camera ‘Supercoach?’, as if to respond to all the criticisms that have rained down in the last period.

“I feel super happy, a little tired, but it’s been a tough battle. There were a thousand emotions, even after the game, it’s not easy to get rid of the adrenaline. I will do my best to be at my best tomorrow. Djokovic? I think both of us were having a hard time coming back into the third set, it was windy, it was cold. Completely different conditions. I think our best level was at the end of the game. But I didn’t notice his condition, I thought to myself, why even if he plays badly he is the number 1 in the world and you have to kill him 10 times before winning. He (Djokovic) can be normal too. He too can have ups and downs. You must always be careful. I won it 10 times today, last game complicated to close. He made an incredible passer, you can never trust him. I deserved this victory. If it is my most beautiful victory? In terms of name and greatness, it’s my most important victory, because Djokovic is the best of all time. Maybe I played better in Hamburg with Alcaraz, but today it was emotionally more difficult because it was not easy to play tennis today in general. This isn’t worth double, it’s worth 10 times more, it’s my best victory.”

“The supercoach question? Often people tend to criticize, but only those who are in this environment know how to do it. The solution is not to twist everything. in a moment of confusion it is necessary to clarify, not to distort everything. If I don’t take that step, I personally Lorenzo Musetti can also take Jesus but nothing changes. I thought it was right to remind many people who tend to criticize that it doesn’t work like this, that criticism is there because we are professionals but only those who work inside can understand certain things. I think it was right today to dot the i’s. The derby with Sinner? I think it’s good that there’s a derby, I’m happy. Jannik has started the season in a great way, we have seen the maturation he has had on a tennis level, the completion of his game. I’m happy for him. But tomorrow we’ll be ‘enemies’, opponents, we’re playing well this week and I’m happy to play against an Italian because it’s good for movement. I think hearts will be divided 50-50, at least I hope, but it’s nice that there will be an Italian in the semifinal“.

Corretja: “378 weeks as No. 1? Djokovic’s record is unheard of because…”

ATP, Monte Carlo Musetti epochal victory with Djokovic, relive the triumph in 3′ 4 HOURS AGO