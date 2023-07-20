Leaticia Nabi: Tribute to her grandmother ~ Mondoblog

To pay homage to his grandmother, to remember and fight against the passage of time. This is the ambition of this week’s Mondoblog Audio, where Leaticia Nabi tells the story of what she calls her “ give me fer ».

« Despite all her kindness, this iron lady went through great difficulties that turned her life upside down “begins the monblogger. With a voice full of emotion, Leaticia recounts the life of her grandmother, originally from Côte d’Ivoire, who married a Burkinabe man in the 1960s.

© Pixabay

Mondoblog audio – Leaticia Nabi on her “iron lady”

Integrate at all costs

After difficulties in Ivory Coast, the couple settled in Burkina Faso, where the grandmother overcame many challenges to support themselves, including selling porridge and local juice called ” zoom-in ». « This iron lady was ready to do anything to integrate into the country of upright men “says Leaticia using the nickname given to Burkina Faso, taken from the meaning of” burkina » (integrated in Mooré) and « faso (homeland in Bambara).

« They only saw her as a stranger. »

After her husband’s death, Leaticia’s grandmother faced opposition from her in-laws and loneliness, but she still refused to leave the country so as not to lose her home. “ His in-laws also told him that my late grandfather’s second wife would be coming soon. “says the monblogger. “ It was a shock for her. What could she do? They only saw her as a stranger. »

Finally, in 2011, his iron lady returned to Ivory Coast with the help of his uncle, finding warmth and family love, but also discovering the sad news of the disappearance of all his relatives since his departure. In the eyes of Leaticia, her grandmother is a model of courage and perseverance. She continues to have a deep love and respect for this « give me fer who sacrificed so much for love.

Caroline Renaux

