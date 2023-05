Fields released his first single in 1969 and, in his fifty-year musical career, he has worked with legends like Bobby Womack o B.B. King. Sharon Jones was one of his showgirls and took the great Charles Bradley on tour for the first time. Right now, it could be said that Fields lives one of the most prolific periods of his career as a singer, since he is considered one of the most relevant characters in the modern soul scene.