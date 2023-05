Less than 24 hours after the bankruptcy against Germany, Austria still had nothing to gain in the sixth game at the World Cup in Tampere. The team of team boss Roger Bader sold their skin on Saturday in the sold out Nokia Arena against hosts Finland with 1:3 (1:2 0:0 0:1) but unexpectedly expensive. Now German Schützenhilfe is needed so that on Monday (7.20 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) against Hungary it is still about staying up.

