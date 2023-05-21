Home » What is Biphasic Sleep? The phenomenon explained by an expert » Science News
News

What is Biphasic Sleep? The phenomenon explained by an expert » Science News

by admin
What is Biphasic Sleep? The phenomenon explained by an expert » Science News
Fonte: Pexels/Victoria Rain

Il biphasic sleepfor those who don’t know what it is, is a system that allows you to distribute sleep in two or more times during the dayinstead of just sleeping through the night. Some people prefer this method to recover energy, while others prefer to have only a phase of sleep.

Examples of biphasic sleep include: napping during the day before going to sleep at night; or waking up during the night for a short time and then falling asleep again.

Under specific circumstances, the biphasic sleep can offer gods advantages. For example, the classics naps can be very useful for i children as they can support learning and development. Naps can also be useful for those who live in hot places. More generally, napping can increase our alertness and functioning, support the immune system, mental well-being and reduce stress.

However, not everyone favors i naps as they can sometimes lead to sleep inertia (like feeling a little groggy upon waking). They can even make more difficult to fall asleep at nighttherefore it is preferable that those suffering from insomnia avoid them.

The historian and expert on sleep Arthur Roger Ekirchas reported ‘sciencefocus.com‘, he found that before the industrial revolution it was standard to have two sleeping stations (perhaps to go to bed at 9.10 or 10.00 and wake after midnight for an hour or two, and fall asleep again until daylight).

See also  Cortina, VIP mobilization to save the Country tennis club

You may also like

Salzburg are champions for the tenth time in...

Odessa resident Ruslan Gromakovsky creates vegan chocolates and...

Pyramid in IPS robbery 10 billion

The car flew into the stockade in Aydın...

Will Biden play for Amendment 14 to avoid...

Wave of return journeys: very long traffic jams...

Babacan: We will continue to work door to...

Afro-Colombianity, according to Manuel Zapata Olivella

UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament: Togo enters the competition

Informality Business or need? – Centropolis Newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy