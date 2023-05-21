What is Biphasic Sleep? The phenomenon explained by an expert » Science News

Fonte: Pexels/Victoria Rain

Il biphasic sleepfor those who don’t know what it is, is a system that allows you to distribute sleep in two or more times during the dayinstead of just sleeping through the night. Some people prefer this method to recover energy, while others prefer to have only a phase of sleep.

Examples of biphasic sleep include: napping during the day before going to sleep at night; or waking up during the night for a short time and then falling asleep again.

Under specific circumstances, the biphasic sleep can offer gods advantages. For example, the classics naps can be very useful for i children as they can support learning and development. Naps can also be useful for those who live in hot places. More generally, napping can increase our alertness and functioning, support the immune system, mental well-being and reduce stress.

However, not everyone favors i naps as they can sometimes lead to sleep inertia (like feeling a little groggy upon waking). They can even make more difficult to fall asleep at nighttherefore it is preferable that those suffering from insomnia avoid them.

The historian and expert on sleep Arthur Roger Ekirchas reported ‘sciencefocus.com‘, he found that before the industrial revolution it was standard to have two sleeping stations (perhaps to go to bed at 9.10 or 10.00 and wake after midnight for an hour or two, and fall asleep again until daylight).