Chef Sorin Bontea prepared for this Easter meal with two super delicious recipes. Through a video clip, Bontea revealed how she likes to cook leg of lamb but also a homemade scone.

Baked leg of lamb

ingredients

Sorin Bontea stated that the following ingredients are needed for this recipe: salt, pepper, 4-5 cloves of garlic, peppercorns, about 300 ml of dry red wine, bay leaves, a little water, olive oil, a beet and half, a celery, 4 carrots, parsnip, thyme and honey.

Method of preparation

Chef Sorin Bontea explained that, first, the leg of lamb must be seasoned with salt and pepper, then it must be placed in a tray and greased with olive oil. Then add garlic, peppercorns, dry red wine, bay leaves and a little water to the pan.

To get a nice crust, brush the meat with olive oil. Separately, season the vegetables with salt, ground pepper and thyme, mix with honey and olive oil and place in another tray.

Then we add about 200 ml of olive oil and honey. Place the vegetable tray in the oven together with the lamb tray and bake for at least an hour at 160-170 degrees Celsius.

Sweet bread

Sorin Bontea also revealed his recipe for cozonac, a traditional dessert that is not missing from Romanians’ tables during the Easter holidays.

Ingredients needed for two muffins

1 kg of flour

350 g of sugar

8 egg yolks

grated peel from 1 lemon and 1 orange

50 ml of oil

half a teaspoon of salt

14 g dry yeast

1 ampoule of vanilla essence

1 package of butter

400 ml of milk

150 g of sugar

8 egg whites

80 g of cocoa powder

250 g of ground walnut kernels

25 ml rum essence

Method of preparation

We start by heating 400 ml of milk. Melt 150 g of butter and then, in a bowl, mix the flour with the yeast and citrus peels, then make a hole in the middle.

Separately, beat the egg yolks with salt, then dissolve the sugar in the warm milk. We return to the bowl with the flour and add the vanilla essence, the egg yolks and the milk with sugar. Mix until homogeneous.

We mix the melted butter with the oil, then knead the dough by gradually adding the oil and butter mixture. The obtained dough will be covered with a clean kitchen towel and left to rise for 90 minutes, in a warm place without drafts. Every 30 minutes, we take it out of the bowl and knead it a little more.

Mix the egg whites with the sugar, then add the cocoa powder, rum essence and walnuts. We divide the composition into 4 equal parts.

Then, we will divide the dough into two equal parts, and each part is divided into two. We stretch the first piece into a rectangle and then we put part of the filling and roll. We repeat the process with the other three parts, then braid 2 rolls each and transfer the buns to the oiled trays. We have to let them grow in the tray for 45 minutes. Before we bake them, brush the muffins with a mixture of egg and milk. Optionally, sprinkle sugar on top. Bake the muffins in a preheated oven at 170 degrees for 50 minutes.

