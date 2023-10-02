LEIDSA Lottery: How to Play, Winning Numbers, and Prize Information

The LEIDSA lottery is gaining immense popularity in the Dominican Republic, as it offers participants the chance to win million-dollar prizes every day. Whether you want to participate in their giveaways or simply stay updated with the latest results, we have got you covered.

In today’s draw, held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, LEIDSA awarded prizes worth more than 500 million pesos (9 million dollars). Looking ahead to the next draw, the total prize pool is set to be 0 million, with 15 million from Lotto, 100 million fixed from Más, and 200 million fixed from Supermás.

For those eager to know the winning numbers for the LEIDSA lottery, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the latest results for the different draws:

LEIDSA | LEIDSA winning numbers for Saturday, September 30:

– Lotto More: 01

– Super More: 12

ELECTRONIC PALLET POOL | Winning numbers for Saturday, September 30:

– 90

– 30

– 72

SUPER KINO TV | Winning numbers for Saturday, September 30:

– 47

– 01

– 58

– 74

– 02

– 48

– 17

– 20

– 44

– 80

– 73

– 37

– 50

– 04

– 28

– 68

– 18

– 40

– 33

– 70

LOTTO POOL | Winning numbers for Saturday, September 30:

– 05

– 08

– 09

– 11

– 27

PICK THREE MORE | Winning numbers for Saturday, September 30:

– 37

– 45

– 25

If you’re interested in participating in the LEIDSA lottery, here’s what you need to know. To enter, you must purchase a ticket from an authorized sales point. The ticket will have a series of numbers that you’ll need to select before the draw. The ticket costs RD$30.00 (0.50 cents), and you can play as many times as you want.

After choosing your numbers, hand the ticket to the sales agent and receive a receipt in return. Keep the receipt safe, as it will qualify you for any prize you may win.

To claim your prize, you must match six numbers out of the thirty-eight pins drawn on that day. Cash prizes are also awarded to those who match five, four, and three numbers.

LEIDSA draws take place at various times every day. For example, the Quiniela Palé Electrónico drawing starts at 2:55 PM (Eastern Time), while the Súper Kino TV drawing is held at 9:00 PM (Eastern Time). The Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws have their specific timings, which can be found below.

Súper Más is one of the most popular draws in LEIDSA, offering players the chance to win fantastic prizes. To play Súper Más, choose six numbers from 1 to 35 on your ticket. If you match all the numbers, the jackpot is yours. Secondary prizes are also available for getting at least five, four, or three numbers. Additionally, there is a “golden number” that can increase your prize if it matches any of your selected numbers.

The LOTO POOL draw occurs daily from Monday to Friday at 8:55 PM, and on Saturdays at 5:55 PM. To participate, select six numbers from 1 to 36 and an additional number from 1 to 8. Matching all six main numbers and the additional number wins you the grand prize. There are other prizes for those who guess some of the main numbers and the bonus number, enhancing your chances of winning.

The Loto Pool offers a prize of one million pesos (18 thousand dollars) for matching all five numbers out of the 31 drawn. Those who have chosen four winning numbers will receive 1,000 pesos (18 dollars), and those who pick three numbers will receive 50 pesos (about a dollar).

For Súper Kino TV, each play costs RD$25.00, and the draw takes place daily at 8:55 PM.

Super Palé is another exciting feature introduced in the LEIDSA games, offering the chance to win the first prize in the Lottery and Electronic Palé Draw, as well as the first prize in the National Lottery Draw. The minimum bet is RD$1, and the maximum prize is RD$3,000 (54 dollars) per peso bet.

