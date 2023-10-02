Multiple Members of Los Zetas Convicted and Sentenced to Prison and Fines for Organized Crime and Drug Offenses

Criminal Group Los Zetas Members Sentenced to Prison and Fines

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has announced the prison sentences of several individuals associated with the notorious criminal group Los Zetas. These individuals have been convicted of various crimes, including organized crime, possession of cocaine and marijuana for commercial purposes, possession of firearms, and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Army. Along with their prison sentences, the convicted individuals have also been ordered to pay financial fines.

The FGR revealed that four subjects, identified as Enrique “T,” Juan “B,” Héctor “T,” and Ulises “C,” have been convicted and sentenced. Héctor “T” and Ulises “C” received the harshest sentences, with 46 years in prison and a fine of 417,780 pesos. Enrique “T” and Juan “B” were sentenced to 33 years behind bars and must pay a fine of 225,195.62 pesos.

According to the FGR, these individuals were detained in September 2011 after a complaint was filed. The Marine Infantry Brigade arrested them at the exit of San Julián, Veracruz, where they were found in possession of weapons, cartridges, and drugs, linking them to a criminal organization.

While the FGR did not disclose the specific criminal group to which these individuals belong, intelligence reports suggest that they are members of Los Zetas. Enrique “T” is also known by the alias El América, Juan “B” is nicknamed El Pinky, Héctor “T” is known as El Smurf, and Ulises “C” goes by the name El Ula Ula.

This is not the first time that members of Los Zetas have faced justice. Recently, José María Guizar Valencia, known as Z-43, a former leader of the criminal group, was convicted in the United States. Guizar Valencia was responsible for controlling a significant portion of Guatemala and coordinating the trafficking of tons of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico and eventually the United States.

“We brought another ruthless cartel leader to justice. José María Guizar-Valencia may have thought he was untouchable […] Those days are gone,” stated U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani regarding Guizar Valencia’s conviction.

Furthermore, Juan Carlos “H,” also associated with Los Zetas, has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for organized crime, possession of firearms, possession of exclusive cartridges, and illicit resource operations. Juan Carlos, also known as Leo, is currently incarcerated at the Federal Social Rehabilitation Center number 4 in Tepic, Nayarit.

Marcos Carmona Hernández, alias El Cabrito, another former leader of Los Zetas operating in Oaxaca, was also sentenced to prison. He was arrested in 2011 by the Federal Police.

The conviction of these individuals illustrates the ongoing efforts by authorities to dismantle Los Zetas and bring its members to justice. These convictions not only aim to curb organized crime but also serve as a warning to others involved in illegal activities.

