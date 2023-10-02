Home » Khawar Farid Manika’s plea against physical remand dismissed
News

Monday October 2, 2023, 1:07 PM National

Okara (Ummt News) Additional and Sessions Judge Okara Naeem Shaukat dismissed Khawar Fareed Manika’s plea against physical remand.
Khawar Manika, who was arrested on the charge of illegal occupation of the land of the Awqaf Department, was presented in the local court of Okara, where a hearing was held on Khawar Manika’s plea against 8-day physical remand in the anti-corruption case.
Additional and Sessions Judge Okara Naeem Shaukat dismissed Khawar Manika’s plea.
It should be remembered that Khawar Manika had challenged the 8-day physical remand in the court, she is in the custody of Anti-Corruption Punjab on physical remand.
It should be noted that on September 30, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Manika’s application against 8-day physical remand was adjourned without action. A retrial was scheduled.

It should be noted that a criminal reference was filed against Khavid Farid Manika by Deputy Commissioner Okara in anti-corruption in June this year. In this case, Khawar Manika’s two sons are also named as District Patwari, Manager of Awqaf Department and Excise Inspector.

In the reference, it was said that Khawar Fareed Manika and others have illegally occupied the land of the Awqaf Department and have constructed marriage halls and shops on it.

