The Partizan basketball player was held back by his teammates, and then he left the floor.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

The duel between Partizan and Crvena Zvezda ended with blows! Partizan’s center Matijas Lesor approached in the last moments of the game and hit Zvezda center Filip Petrushev, with whom he was in a clinch during the game.

The situation escalated on the floor, Danilo Anđušić approached Lesor to somehow flag him down, and Partizan’s coach Željko Obradović went to Petrušev and talked to him and the other Zvezda players, Ognje Dobrić, Fakunda Kampac… Watch the chaotic scene after matches:

00:11 Matijas Lessor hits Filip Petrushev Source: Arena Sport Source: Arena Sport

Check out the pictures of the chaos after the derby in the center of the pitch: