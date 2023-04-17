Levitants premiere the video clip for “Vámonos” and announce a new EP

10
“Immediate future” will include six songs, including this “Vámonos”, the hymn with which they announced their return to theaters earlier this year. On the other hand, the band continues on the road presenting its repertoire.
With this single, the band explores new horizons, but does not leave behind the gloomy atmospheres that characterize them. Existentialism, guitars, frenetic rhythm and memorable melodies lead to a climax of impossible love. His next concerts are April 22 in Villena (Alicante), April 28 in Albacete, May 5 in Logroño, May 6 in Victoria y June 2 in Valencia. you can get the tickets here.