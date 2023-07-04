Lewis Carroll Society d’Italia – Mondo Japan

Among the gunpowder of American guns of the traditional Salute to the Union for the independence Dayand that of the cannons of the French Revolution much praised by The Boys of the Seine e Cristina D’Avena in the acronym of The Black Tulip (although I know you think it was called The Star of the Seine), the 4th of July is a very special literary anniversary for many.

In fact, in 1862, a reverend who loved being with the girls, went on a boat trip with them that very day. It was from that pastime that one of the most iconic novels that have marked childhood literature was born. Obviously we’re talking about what most nerds know as Golden Afternoon, which Disney preferred to translate as golden noon. The reverend was Charles Lutwidge Dodgsonbetter known by his pseudonym Lewis CarrolL. Among the girls with him on that excursion, there was one by the name of Alice. As you can easily guess, this was the first prologue of “Alice in Wonderland”.

These goodies, however, are things from Carrolliani (in the world Carrollians), yet from today it is possible to find out more. In fact, at the turn of this important anniversary, the Lewis Carroll Society d’Italiaa non-profit association which aims to spread and promote the culture behind the character of Alice.

“Alice in Wonderland” is not simply a classic Disney animated feature film, also brought to the fore by Burton’s films, it is a complex story in which our country too has left its mark with some of the most important illustrators at an international level .

Promotion and more. The vision of this newborn Lewis Carroll Society is to build the first large Italian collection of the works of Lewis Carroll and all the re-telling, volumes for children and so on and so forth. A cataloging work, and also a large investment, which is carried out by its president, Cremaschini Ilariawhich some of you may know better by his pseudonym Alice Chimera. Well his collection Chimera in Wonderland it now has an undefined number of editions (about 500 are cataloged). To this are added discs, games, gadgets, prints and many other themed objects.

From 2024 the entire archive will become available only to members of the association to be able to discover and study what was born as a game, and from today aims to become the first Italian museum (digital for now) dedicated to Alice in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

