Lee Myung-bak was pardoned after 958 days in prison: he was released from prison 15 years in advance and the huge fine was exempted

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-27 14:26

Overseas Network, December 27th. According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean government announced the New Year’s amnesty list on December 27th. Former President Lee Myung-bak received a special pardon and restored political rights.

The amnesty order will come into effect at 00:00 on the 28th. At that time, Lee Myung-bak’s remaining 15-year sentence and the unpaid fine of 8.2 billion won (about 45 million yuan) will be exempted.

Lee Myung-bak is 80 years old. In October 2020, he was finally sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption and bribery, fined 13 billion won (about 69.24 million yuan), and 5.78 billion won (about 30.05 million yuan) in criminal proceeds.

In June of this year, Lee Myung-bo was approved by the prosecution to suspend his sentence due to his deteriorating health. Prior to this, he had spent a total of 958 days in prison. Lee Myung-bak is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Seoul. After the amnesty comes into effect, he will decide whether to leave the hospital based on the advice of medical staff. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)