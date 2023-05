The Libyan general Khalifa Haftar, a strong man from Cyrenaica, is in Rome for discreet meetings with the Italian government. Yesterday evening he saw the foreign minister, Antonio Tajaniand today at noon he met the premier for two hours Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi. Among the topics covered was “the unprecedented growth of the migratory phenomenon towards Italy”, according to the official note released immediately after by the Italian government.