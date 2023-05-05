Lidia Buble, definitively convicted after bribing two policemen

Lidia Buble was definitively sentenced, on Friday, by the magistrates of the Bucharest Court of Appeal (CAB) to one year of suspended prison and 3 months of community service after, in February 2021, she bribed two police officers from the Traffic Police for not to be tested with the breathalyzer.

The Court of Appeal rejected as unfounded the appeal filed by the DIICOT prosecutors, and the sentence decided by the Bucharest Court in November 2022 was upheld. The magistrates ordered the suspension of the execution of the sentence under supervision, also establishing a 2-year trial period. Lidia Buble will perform unpaid work for the benefit of the community at the Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM) or at the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Social Protection (DGASPC) Sector 1 Bucharest, for 90 days.

Constantin Marius Miulescu, one of the policemen bribed by the artist who admitted his guilt, was sentenced to three years in prison with suspension and the prohibition of occupying the position of police officer for one year. Moreover, the sum of 450 lei was confiscated, representing the bribe received from Lidia Buble. For the other two defendants, a female police officer and a friend of Lidia Buble, the court ordered the file to be severed and tried separately.

DIICOT prosecutors accidentally caught Lidia Buble for bribing the two agents from the Road. On the night of February 15, 2021, the singer called a friend and asked him for advice on the amount she was going to give to the police, but her friend was the subject of a drug-trafficking investigation, having the phone under surveillance.

Photo source: instagram