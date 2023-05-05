Home » Scudetto Napoli: Careca, “You gave us a gift” – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, 05 MAY – “Congratulations to everyone on the third Scudetto”. Antonio Careca celebrates Napoli’s victory on instagram. The Brazilian forward, who won the Scudetto 33 years ago with the team from Campania led by Diego Armando Maradona, posted a photo of the celebrations in the city.

“Congratulations to everyone for the third Scudetto. Thanks to everyone who accepted the invitation and the challenge of wearing this shirt. Congratulations and thanks again to everyone involved for the gift you gave us. Another great and important moment in the life of all Neapolitans!!!”, writes the former Brazilian champion. (HANDLE).

