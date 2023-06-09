Lies of P arrives September 19, new trailer and demo available today

21
NEOWIZ and Round8 Studio today announced the release date of the solusborne Lies of P: The game will arrive on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass on September 19th. But that’s not all: the announcement is accompanied by the release of a playable demo of the title, available from today and that will allow us to try the first two chapters, and a new trailer that you find below; good vision!
