War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Kiev forces stepped up their counteroffensive as Russian troops opened fire on rescuers and survivors of the Dnieper dam disaster. Zelensky went to the flooded areas and promised to rebuild.
British and Swedish jets intercept Russian military aircraft
Air alerts in almost all of Ukraine
Eurofighter Typhoon of the British RAF and Gripen of the Swedish Air Force have intercepted an Il-20 reconnaissance plane and a Su-27 fighter of the Russian air forces in the vicinity of NATO and Swedish airspace. The RAF made it known, specifying that “the Russian planes did not comply with international standards, however they remained in international airspace and flew professionally”.
Two billion more aid to Kiev is arriving from the USA
The Pentagon is expected to announce a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine in the next few hours. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency.
Ukrainian rabbi under Russian fire in Kherson
Activists: Moscow forcibly recruits men in Chechnya
Russia is forcibly enlisting men in Chechnya to fight in Ukraine, imprisoning those who refuse and threatening their families: according to the activists of the crisis group North Caucasus Sos (NC Sos), quoted by local media.
Russian Orthodox Church: Ukrainian prisoners transferred to Hungary
The Russian Orthodox Church has announced through its press service that it has handed over a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary. The transfer would have taken place at the request of Budapest and with the “blessing” of Patriarch Kirill, local media report.
Air warnings have sounded since midnight in Kiev and several regions of Ukraine. Shortly afterwards, the air raid alarm went off in almost all of Ukraine and the air defenses went into operation to deal with the threat of missile attacks.
US condemns violence against evacuations from Kherson
The United States condemns all forms of violence against those aiding evacuations following a dam explosion in Ukraine and those seeking help. This was stated by the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, in an interview with CNN.