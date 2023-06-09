Home » War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news
Health

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

by admin
War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Kiev forces stepped up their counteroffensive as Russian troops opened fire on rescuers and survivors of the Dnieper dam disaster. Zelensky went to the flooded areas and promised to rebuild.

The war in Ukraine, what is there to know?

Dossier – War trails

Live news from the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Key points

  • British and Swedish jets intercept Russian military aircraft

  • Air alerts in almost all of Ukraine

British and Swedish jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Eurofighter Typhoon of the British RAF and Gripen of the Swedish Air Force have intercepted an Il-20 reconnaissance plane and a Su-27 fighter of the Russian air forces in the vicinity of NATO and Swedish airspace. The RAF made it known, specifying that “the Russian planes did not comply with international standards, however they remained in international airspace and flew professionally”.

Two billion more aid to Kiev is arriving from the USA

The Pentagon is expected to announce a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine in the next few hours. This was reported by the Bloomberg agency.

Ukrainian rabbi under Russian fire in Kherson



Activists: Moscow forcibly recruits men in Chechnya

Russia is forcibly enlisting men in Chechnya to fight in Ukraine, imprisoning those who refuse and threatening their families: according to the activists of the crisis group North Caucasus Sos (NC Sos), quoted by local media.

Russian Orthodox Church: Ukrainian prisoners transferred to Hungary

The Russian Orthodox Church has announced through its press service that it has handed over a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary. The transfer would have taken place at the request of Budapest and with the “blessing” of Patriarch Kirill, local media report.

Air alerts in almost all of Ukraine

Air warnings have sounded since midnight in Kiev and several regions of Ukraine. Shortly afterwards, the air raid alarm went off in almost all of Ukraine and the air defenses went into operation to deal with the threat of missile attacks.

US condemns violence against evacuations from Kherson

The United States condemns all forms of violence against those aiding evacuations following a dam explosion in Ukraine and those seeking help. This was stated by the spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, in an interview with CNN.

See also  17-year-old Italian student hit and killed in the USA: she was on the stripes, car ran a red light - Virgilio News

You may also like

Food contaminated by a carcinogenic substance (PBDE): symptoms...

Covid-19, situation in Italy 29 May

Vegan cold cuts: 13 out of 19 products...

Turkish cargo ship seized by knife-wielding migrants south...

Innovative medical therapy methods for hair loss

cherries at 8 euros, 5.20 for a kilo...

Does vaccinating against shingles prevent the risk of...

Eat better in old age HEALTH ADHOC

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy