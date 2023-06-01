Lilibet turns 2: the big party for Harry and Meghan’s daughter

The first 2 years of Lilibet Diana, the second child of the (very much talked about) «Sussex» will be celebrated on Saturday 3 June, twenty-four hours before what will not be any birthday. For the little girl, in fact, it is the first as a “little princess” and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing to welcome a few guests – selected from their Californian friends and VIP neighbors – for a big house party. A party worthy of Buckingham Palace, says those who are watching the preparations, which will culminate in the opening of the mega-gift sent to America by his grandfather, King Charles III.

It will be a special party organized shortly before Harry’s departure for London again, this time to testify in the case against the English tabloid Mirror and illegal telephone tapping.

No royals attended the christening of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Emanuela Minucci 08 March 2023





The party for little miss Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor will take place a day early, and as seen in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, released on Netflix last year, the former actress loves organizing children’s birthdays, taking care of Every detail. She prepares the cake herself, writes the invitations by hand and organizes group games for the children and their friends. And there is also a separate party for adults, in an area of ​​the garden reserved for mums and dads.

This time around, the former actress wants to make sure that her daughter’s birthday, now a princess, doesn’t take a back seat. Last year, when the Sussexes were all in London for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, they ended up practically closed and isolated in the residence of Frogmore Cottage – which Charles had not yet taken away from the couple. And Lilibet had had to settle for a picnic in the garden, with no royal present.

Lilibet is waiting to receive a special gift, which will arrive with the postmark of Buckingham Palace: a cubby house, a wooden house built to order, to be installed in the garden and where the little one can play undisturbed. As a child she had a similar one to Queen Elizabeth, from whom Lilibet inherited her nickname.

Despite the insistent rumors of divorce between Meghan and Harry once again «The Spare», the spare son reiterated on social media how much he cares about his daughter’s birthday, emphasizing that he does not like to be detached from his family: this time, however, the renunciation of spending time with her children is due to what she believes to be a just cause, put in place precisely in order to safeguard her family (and her privacy). by the onslaught of the paparazzi.