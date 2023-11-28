Home » Linda Evangelista on plastic surgery | Fun
Linda Evangelista on plastic surgery

Linda Evangelista on plastic surgery

Linda Evangelista was brutally honest after everything she went through!

Source: Profimedia/Back Grid

Linda was part of the famous era of the first supermodels.. She captivated the catwalks and was one of the most sought after, side by side with Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford, and then her excessive thirst for cosmetic surgery and beauty led her to depression and health problems .

Linda Evanđelista (58) spoke several times about the problems she struggled with, both physical and psychological. And breast cancer was the final blow for her.

“Today I took a big step towards correcting a mistake I experienced and hid for more than five years. Here is the answer to all my followers who asked me why I didn’t work while the careers of my peers were in full swing. The reason is that I was brutally disfigured by the KulSkalpting procedurethe results were different from what I was promised,” she said recently.

Source: Profimedia

She also spoke about her private life, after revealing that she had been a victim of violence by her ex-husband for years. As Page six states, the Evangelist after all she is not interested in seeing anyoneespecially after the mentioned procedure caused her a lot of damage.

Source: Profimedia

“I’m not interested. I don’t want to sleep with anyone anymore, I don’t want to hear anyone breathe she told the SundayTimes candidly. She still tried to remember the last time she went out for a meeting, but she only remembered that it was definitely before KulSkalpting “brutally disfigured” her face and body in 2016. She sued the parent company Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for fifty million dollars, but they settled last year.

