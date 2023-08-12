Home » Lionel Messi celebrates goals like a superhero | Sport
Argentinian football player Lionel Messi celebrated a goal again in a similar way.

Lionel Messi has been shining in the USA since he arrived at Inter from Miami, and since he scores a goal in every match he has to be creative when it comes to celebrations. Over the past few weeks, we had the opportunity to see how the best soccer player of all time “advertises” certain comic book heroes because he showed characteristic gestures, and he did the same after scoring a goal against Charlotte in a convincing triumph (4:0).

After Thor, whom he “undressed” as if trying to attract the hammer, and Black Panther, whom he acknowledged with crossed arms, Lionel Messi fired a spider web and celebrated the goal in the style of Spider-Man. The celebration has prompted many to wonder if there is a hidden message behind Leo’s celebrations or if the famous Argentine is just picking heroes at random. See how it works:

By the way, Lionel Messi has five appearances for Inter Miami and impressive numbers in those games. After playing 36 minutes against Cruz Azul and scoring a goal, he spent 78 minutes on the field against Atlanta with two goals and an assist, and then in 90 minutes against Orlando and Charlotte, he scored two goals against those rivals. In the convincing victory against Dallas, he played the entire match and was the scorer. When it all comes together, he spent 414 minutes on the field, and has eight goals and an assistas well as one cross that the opposing player turned into an own goal.

The completely changed form of the team from Florida clearly speaks of how important he is to his new team. Although they were far from the best teams on the continent before Messi, Miami’s players are now playing as if in a trance and have a streak of five victories in the League Cup, which, in addition to teams from the USA, is also played by Mexicans. Inter Miami will play against Philadelphia Union in the semifinals of this competitionwhile the other semi-final pair consists of Monterey and Nashville.

