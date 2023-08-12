Mai Confirms Divorce from Formosa Plastics Group Heir, Wang Quanren, Ending 9-Year Marriage

Japanese actress Mai has confirmed that she has officially divorced Wang Quanren, the grandson of Formosa Plastics Group, putting an end to their 9-year marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2014 but faced difficulties just three years into their marriage, leading to Mai filing for a transnational divorce lawsuit last year. News of the completed divorce procedures emerged in April, and Mai has now confirmed the news herself.

Born in 1977, the 43-year-old Mai rose to fame as part of the girl group Sunday Girls in 2001. Since the group disbanded, she has been actively working in Taiwan, appearing in various variety shows. In 2014, Mai married Wang Quanren, who is the eldest grandson of Formosa Plastics Group. However, the couple’s marriage hit a rough patch and Mai quietly returned to Tokyo to settle down. Last year, she officially filed for a transnational divorce lawsuit.

In June, when questioned about her marital status during an event in Taiwan, Mai expressed that the divorce lawsuit was in progress and emphasized her intention to focus on herself. She stated, “My life still has a long way to go, and I want to do the things I desire and contribute to society. I have forgotten about falling in love, and right now, my family is my priority. I don’t have time to think about it!”

Facing the recent news that the divorce proceedings with Wang Quanren had already been completed in late April, Mai disclosed to “Sanli News Network” that she cannot disclose the terms of the agreement. However, she expressed her contentment with her current situation, as she continues to handle household chores and work. Mai confirmed the official termination of her 9-year marriage. When asked about the possibility of marrying into another wealthy family in the future, Mai stated in an interview conducted in June, “I am not against it. Every person I meet contributes valuable life experiences and teaches me a lot. I am grateful to everyone!”

The marriage between Mai and Wang Quanren faced challenges just three years into their union, culminating in last year’s transnational divorce lawsuit. Meanwhile, the actress is set to launch a new program in June, and her former Sunday Girls group members have expressed their support, standing by her during this time.

The news of Mai’s divorce has attracted significant attention, especially given her previous marriage to a member of one of Taiwan’s wealthiest families. Fans and the media will undoubtedly continue to follow her journey and see what the future holds for the actress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

