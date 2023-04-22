Listening Elephants present collaboration with Glen Hansard

listening elephants release “Lay Me Down”, a new single with the Oscar winner Glen Hansard. After performing yesterday in Madrid, the group announces new dates for this coming month of May.

Galician listening elephants y Glen Hansard (The Frames) join their voices on “Lay Me Down”, their first studio collaboration coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the album “For The Birds” in which The Frames published this topic. In this emotional song, the duo preserves the essence of it by giving it a twist and accompanied by the renowned Irish musician with whom they have shared many experiences, stages and street performances.

Listening to Elefantes they have just commented on their social networks about their joy at collaborating with Glen Hansard and the bond that unites them with the English singer-songwriter, musician and actor. “Many of you already know Glen. You know that he has been and is a mentor in our career. In addition, he has been an inspiration for our music for twenty years, even before we dedicated ourselves to this. Of course, he is also a great friend and makes us I’m very excited to leave a piece of this friendship in a song”.

As for their upcoming concerts, the cities they will visit are A Coruña (May 5, La Disfrutona), Ourense (May 6, Auriense Café Cultural), and Barcelona (May 19, Teatre de la Bona Sort).