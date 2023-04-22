Home » Vuskovic case: DFB Federal Court suspends appeal proceedings for the time being
Vuskovic case: DFB Federal Court suspends appeal proceedings for the time being

Vuskovic case: DFB Federal Court suspends appeal proceedings for the time being

Status: 04/20/2023 4:57 p.m

The Federal Court of the German Football Association (DFB) has suspended the appeal proceedings in the case of Mario Vuskovic from Hamburger SV, who was suspended for doping.

The reason is the parallel appeal initiated by the Croatian’s defense before the International Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS, the development of which is awaited. The decision was made “with the consent of all those involved,” said the DFB on Thursday.

“Since it would not be expedient if the appeal proceedings were conducted simultaneously before the DFB Federal Court and the CAS, the proceedings before the Federal Court are suspended for the time being,” said Achim Späth, Chairman of the DFB Federal Court.

If the appeal is not accepted or if CAS makes a final decision, the suspension of the proceedings before the Federal Supreme Court would end. At the end of March, the DFB sports court banned the defender from Croatia retrospectively from November 15, 2022 for violating the applicable anti-doping guidelines.

