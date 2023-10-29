Home » Little Nightmares III – a video shows us 18 minutes of co-op gameplay
Little Nightmares III – a video shows us 18 minutes of co-op gameplay

If you have read our preview of Little Nightmares III from the gamescomyou no longer have to imagine the scenarios that were shown to us by the developers: Bandai and Supermassive Games have in fact released today a 18 minute video of the same demonstration played in co-op.

In Little Nightmares III the two main protagonists, Low and Alone, will have to travel through the Spiral and find a way to escape from Nothingness. Their journey begins in the Necropolis, a place created from the sands of the desert and fed by gusts of wind: this is precisely the location that is shown to us in the video, in which we also see the apparition of the Monster Babywhich hunts down the two protagonists.

For the first time in the series Little Nightmares III it will be playable in online cooperative mode, with players able to help each other by taking advantage of the unique characteristics and abilities of the two characters to proceed with the adventure. However, it will be fully playable even alone, with the possibility of switching freely from one character to another, while the AI ​​controls our companion.

We leave you with the video: enjoy!

