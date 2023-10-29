Home » Tanzania: Made in Italy photovoltaic desalination for a Zanzibar resort
Tanzania: Made in Italy photovoltaic desalination for a Zanzibar resort

After Cape Verde, also in Zanzibar, Tanzania, a hotel has chosen Genius Watter, the Italian company specialized in photovoltaic desalination, to obtain fresh water from the sea with the sun. A project that has obtained inclusion in the Ener2Crowd lending crowdfunding platform for sustainable investments.

Genius Watter, we read in a note from the same company, “continues and expands its action for sustainable development in Africa, arousing the interest of responsible investors”. The new solar desalination project for a resort in Zanzibar (the Karafuu Hotel Beach Resort & SPA) was selected by the lending crowdfunding platform Ener2Crowd, “which recognized the validity of Genius Watter’s technologies and its commitment to bringing good water everywhere using clean energy”.

Ener2Crowd is an Italian platform for sustainable investments, whose mission is to promote an inclusive and fair energy transition, through the creation of a social financial movement that gives people the opportunity to invest their resources in favor of 100% green projects . [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on economic and commercial opportunities for Italian companies in Tanzania:

