Jorge Martin won the MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand. The Spanish Ducati Pramac rider preceded the Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM). Bagnaia finished second thanks to the penalty given to Binder who, in the final confrontation with Martin, put the wheels of his bike beyond the limit of the track and was thus penalized by the stewards. Thanks to second place, Bagnaia maintains a 13-point lead over Martin with three races remaining in the world championship.

