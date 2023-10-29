This is how Transmilenio will work during election day 2023

This Sunday, October 29, Colombians will be committed to participating in the regional elections, in which they will have the mission of electing mayors, governors, councilors and councilors, so that they govern in the next four years.

After a long electoral contest that has lasted for several months, this Sunday, Colombians will have to make several decisions in order to know who will take the reins of their cities, municipalities and departments.

It is for this reason that Bogotá is currently in intense preparation for a day of utmost importance: the elections. The city’s public transportation system, TransMilenio, has been modified to offer a special service.

Precisely, TransMilenio has planned a 15% increase in additional services near voting centers, based on previous elections. These services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, 14 zonal routes will be put into operation that will connect Corferias with various points in the city, with the purpose of meeting the transportation demands of voters at said polling place.

Regarding food, there will be an additional offer that will be available from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

