Liu Yong, member of the Guangdong CPPCC: Improve the scientific and technological innovation capabilities of “specialized, special and new” enterprises

Chinanews.com, Guangzhou, January 12 (Reporter Cai Minjie) Innovation is the core driving force for the development of the manufacturing industry, and enterprises are the most important unit of industrial innovation. The first session of the 13th CPPCC Guangdong Provincial Committee is being held in Guangzhou. Liu Yong, a member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Kuomintang Revolutionary Committee, and chairman of Guangdong Jiade Holding Group, suggested that the technological innovation capabilities of “specialized, special and new” enterprises should be improved, and specialized, special and new enterprises should be encouraged to drive the development of the industry.

“Professional, refined and new” enterprises are the key players to enhance economic resilience and upgrade the modernization level of the industrial chain and supply chain, as well as an indispensable force to stimulate innovation vitality and improve the industrial ecology. In recent years, my country has continuously increased the cultivation of “specialized, refined, special and new” enterprises, and promoted “specialized, refined, special and new” enterprises to make up for shortcomings and forge long plates in the field of industrial foundation, and achieved remarkable results.

In Guangdong, more and more “small and sophisticated” enterprises are springing up like mushrooms after rain. At present, there are 867 national-level “specialized, specialized and new” “little giant” enterprises in Guangdong, ranking second in the country, and 2,704 provincial-level “specialized, specialized and new” small and medium-sized enterprises.

During his research, Liu Yong found that, affected by the epidemic, the operations of various industries have been impacted, but enterprises driven by technological innovation have grown against the trend and become new growth points.

“The transformation of scientific and technological innovation into economic benefits is inseparable from the innovation of production and operation models, and we must support the diversified development model of creating value through innovation and decentralization.” Liu Yong said.

Liu Yong suggested that while financial institutions support infrastructure construction moderately ahead of time by increasing special bonds and special funds, they should also consider providing financial support for infrastructure construction and correspondingly driven industrial technological innovation, such as low-carbon new energy, ecological environment, Carry out refined and differentiated risk assessment and financial support in fields such as artificial intelligence, smart IoT, modern aquaculture, food processing, and traditional Chinese medicine.

“In addition, government agencies should continue to reform systems and mechanisms based on economic development and the development needs of various industries. Create a good development environment for technological and management innovation, and strengthen supporting services.” Liu Yong said.