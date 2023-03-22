the english band Black Country, New Road announces that he will publish the album of his performance “Live At Bush Hall” on April 24 on all digital platforms and on April 28 in physical via Ninja Tune.

Following the premiere of “Live at Bush Hall”the film of their sold-out concerts at London’s Bush Hall where they played new songs in December 2022, now comes the announcement of this live album featuring the set of their three sold-out shows at Bush Hall this past December.

The news of the new full-length comes with the announcement of the band’s biggest concert to date at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 10, after other concerts around the world, including the band’s first tour in Japan and dates in Indonesia and Taiwan, as well as a number of festival appearances in Europe, including various gigs at Primavera Sound events, Best Kept Secret, Super Bock Super Rock, and Motel Mozaïque festival, among others. The band will also embark on a lengthy UK sold-out tour in May.

Of the disk “Live At Bush Hall” We commented in the magazine: “The fact is that these songs have evolved through several of the best festivals and venues around the world until they found their final form in the three concerts they gave in December 2022 at Bush Hall in London. Those of us who follow the band have been able to listen to various versions of these songs that were uploading to YouTube and verify something quite miraculous and that is that the cult is still alive despite Isaac’s departure. The essence of the band is still intact and the new songs are very good. Obviously this is neither “Ants From Up There” nor is it expected to be, nor is it as cohesive, nor does it have as big a song as “The Place Where He Inserted The Blade”, but overall it is much more than promising, the The chemistry between the musicians is as lively as ever and the new songwriters show enormous potential.”