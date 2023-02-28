Home World (LIVE!) CREMONESE-ROMA: the probable formations
(LIVE!) CREMONESE-ROMA: the probable formations

(LIVE!) CREMONESE-ROMA: the probable formations

AS ROMA NEWS – Giallorossi on stage at the Giovanni Zini stadium to deal with Cremona in the afternoon postponement of this Tuesday of championship.

The Roma she arrives at this challenge in great confidence, fresh from the victory against Salzburg which earned her access to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

The Cremonabottom of the table and still chasing a championship win, has already played a trick on the boys of Mourinhowho therefore cannot afford to underestimate the commitment again.

THE LATEST LIVE FROM ZINI STADIUM

Ore 16:30 Cloudy sky above Cremona, but no rainfall is expected. Playground in good condition. We will inform you shortly official formations of Cremonese-Roma.

CREMONESE-ROME, THE PROBABLE LINE-UPS

CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Chiriches, Vazquez; Sernicola, Benassi, Meité, Pickel, Valeri; Okereke, Tsadjout. Trainer: Ballardini.
Available: Sarr, Saro, Ghiglione, Lochoshvili, Bianchetti, Aiwu, Quagliata, Acella, Galdames, Buonaiuto, Dessers, Ciofani, Felix.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pilgrims, El Shaarawy; Belotti. Trainer: Mourinho.
Available: Svilar, Boer, Llorente, Celik, Zalewski, Matic, Bove, Tahirovic, Camara, Solbakken, Abraham, Dybala, Volpato.

REFEREE: little ones
ASSISTANTS: Galetto-Pagliardini
FOURTH MAN: Serra
WAS: Beautiful
AVAR: Foxes

Giallorossi.net – Andrea Fiorini

See also  Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: "Protests against the vote are legitimate"

