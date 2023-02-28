ZTE, Hotel Star e China Mobile have been awarded theGSMA 5G Smart Production Challenge Awardat the GSMA 5G Industry Challenge 2023 for the project “5G Enables Digital Transformation of Manufacturing”.

The GSMA 5G awards are among the most prestigious in the telecom industry and this achievement, in particular, recognized ZTE’s achievements and contributions in the telecommunications industry and demonstrated how the Chinese multinational has come a long way in helping more vertical industries benefit by the state-of-the-art private technologies of 5G.

SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) represent the vast majority, in terms of number of enterprises, of vertical sectors such as manufacturing, and are no less inclined to modernize their activities with mobile network technologies.

However, the challenges for SMEs are often much greater than for large enterprises, due to the unfavorable economic dimensions related to infrastructure, human resources and budget. This has always been one of the biggest hurdles to overcome before you can count on more productive and efficient businesses.

ZTE and China Mobile, on the strength of technological innovations, are committed to addressing these issues with their customers and partners. Mr. Bai Gang, Vice President of ZTEhe has declared: “Bringing 5G to smart manufacturing has always been one of our goals in helping vertical industries. SMBs are particularly challenging to build strong and sustainable 5G and we are very pleased to see that private 5G innovations powered by NodeEngine are really helping. They enable very capable and easy-to-use private 5G so that enterprises can integrate and digitize their core production“.

“Edge computing capabilities, built directly into the existing 5G base station, are one such innovation addressing the key challenges of SMB digital transformation, as they offer much-needed infrastructure for applications such as machine vision and AGV, with a minimal network footprint, flexible capacity, and easy-to-use integration with enterprises’ existing applications and systems“added the Vice President of ZTE.

Mr. Deng Wei, Director of the Department of Wireless Communication and Terminal Technology of the Research Institute of China Mobilehe has declared: “China Mobile actively builds a new “connection + computing power + capacity” information service system, innovating intelligent and streamlined 5G private network solution. With intelligent industrial cloud base stations, you can achieve agile deployment of industrial cloud, network and services, and intelligent coordination of network and services. The duration of private network deployment and service delivery can be shortened to the level of one hour, and the service latency can be stabilized within 10ms, facilitating industrial digital development. In the future, China Mobile will continue to work with partners to strengthen the capabilities of industrial cloud intelligent base stations, broaden the scope of application scenarios, and realize deep integration and large-scale application of 5G+ industry.”

The joint efforts and achievements of ZTE, China Mobile and Hotel Star are just one of the many success stories of ZTE and China Mobile in the industry. In this vein, the three parties will commit to innovate private 5G technologies and bring them to more businesses and industries for a better digital future for all.

For more information, find the ZTE booth at Mobile World Congress 2023 (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via).