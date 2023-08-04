Live MotoGP 2023 | Silverstone, the breaking latest news of Friday’s practice | FP – Live

As for the story of FP1 that’s all, thanks for being with us. Appointment at 16:00 for the breaking latest news of the ‘P’, the decisive 60 minutes for the definition of the top-10. We greet you with the results of this morning shift.

12.45 – In this session, which is no longer useful for the composition of the top 10 of riders who have direct access to Q2, there were several innovations on the track in terms of wings (Yamaha and Honda) and fairings (Ducati). No one fell below the 2’00” limit, therefore references still high judging by Zarco’s 2022 pole position in 1’57″767.

12.42 – Bastianini lost the rear when he crashed in the change of direction between Maggotts and Becketts.

12.40 – In this edition the start has been ‘aligned’ with that of F1, we no longer start before the Copse as happened until last year. For this the drivers had an extra five minutes to practice starts from the new grid before the very fast Abbey corner.

12.35 – Marco Bezzecchi finished this session in the lead in 2’00″295. The top 10 – which does not count for the purposes of Q2 – is completed by Marini, Martin, Zarco, Miller, Aleix Espargarò, Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo. Francesco Bagnaia 14th, Marc Marquez 15th.

12.30 – Bagnaia closes the session revealing his dissatisfaction with the behavior of his Ducati.

12.29 – The Mooney VR46 one-two gets back together with Luca Marini leading in 2’00″331 ahead of Bezzecchi.

12.27 – Zarco takes the lead in 2’00″467.

12.25 – 2’00″831 is Luca Marini’s new best time of the morning.

12.22 – Marc Marquez is currently twelfth behind Franco Morbidelli. Francesco Bagnaia is thirteenth.

12.20 – Bezzecchi dropped to 2’00″885.

12.18 – Fabio Quartararo starts a new run with the wings more extended at the front.

12.15 – Fall for Franco Morbidelli at Luffield. This is the top 10: Bezzecchi, Aleix Espargarò, Martin, Marini, Alex Marquez, Binder, Miller, Quartararo, Vinales and Zarco.

12.10 – Quartararo is also showing off something new on his Yamaha.

12.05 – Here are the new Honda wings.

12.00 – Bezzecchi drops below 2’02” in 2’01″583.

11.55 – Miller is the fastest for now in 2’02″808.

11.50 – Martin is the fastest for now, he is testing some innovations developed by Ducati during the summer break. In particular, a new fairing that is more tapered in the lower area.

11.45 – Green lightthe free practice session begins, immediately heavy traffic on the track to take advantage of the dry conditions.

11.40 – Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda is equipped with decidedly showy new Ducati/KTM-style front wings.

11.30 – Jack Miller took advantage of the proximity between Silverstone and Milton Keynes to make a leap to Red Bull. The weather predicts rain for all three days, a condition that could exalt the Australian KTM rider.

11.15 – Let’s start our report starting from the reactions of the pilots to the ‘novelty’ on the centralized control of the pressures. Francesco Bagnaia fears an increase in crashes, Jorge Martin is not particularly worried while Marco Bezzecchi underlined that it is not correct to change the rules in the middle of the championship.

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the free practice session 1 and of the practices of the British Grand Prix at Silverstoneninth round of the 2023 world championship. Only one absent among the riders on the track, Alex Rins (Honda LCR), who will be replaced by the Spanish Iker Lecuona (Honda).

Rins himself shook up the riders’ market, making his move to Yamaha official for 2024 on Wednesday. At the same time, the Iwata team confirmed their farewell to Franco Morbidelli at the end of the year, who is looking for a saddle to stay in the paddock in 2024.

News also regarding the format of the weekend in Great Britain. From this race, in fact, the first session on the track – lasting 45 minutes – will be called Free Practice 1 and will be a session with no value for the formation of the combined classification. In fact, direct access to Q2 on Saturday will only be defined by the afternoon session – lasting 60 minutes -, generically known as Practice. What was the Free Practice on Saturday morning will be the Free Practice 2 and will go from 30 to 40 minutes. Unchanged the rest of the weekend.

Lastly, keep an eye out for the entry into force of the legislation on tire pressure, control of which will be centralized and no longer entrusted to the teams: anyone caught in an infringement will have to serve penalties in terms of seconds in the race.

