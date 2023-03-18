by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

“I love Catania” but “I have two grandchildren” and the role of grandfather “conflicts with the direct commitment of twenty hours a day like the one I spent when I was deputy mayor with Umberto Scapagnini”. All this, however, “does not take away…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lombardo, “Me mayor? Only if the Mpa goes alone. Sudano illogical candidacy” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».