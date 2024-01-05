A party boat sinks in central London amid heavy rain and flooding

By CNN

A two-deck bar, restaurant, and nightclub called Bar & Co sank in the River Thames in central London on Thursday afternoon. The sinking occurred amid heavy rain and flooding in the UK capital.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reported that “a restaurant ship sank off London’s Temple Dock” after the alarm was raised at 12.30pm local time on Thursday. Boats from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Metropolitan Police, and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene, but thankfully everyone is fine, according to the MCA.

A Bar & Co staff member told CNN that it was “likely [la] storm will damage” the ship.

In addition to the sinking of Bar & Co, a canal in London’s east overflowed on Thursday night, resulting in the evacuation of 50 people. The London Fire Brigade deployed ten fire engines and approximately 70 personnel to manage the flooding.

The UK Environment Agency has predicted flooding in seven rivers in London on Friday. There are currently almost 300 flood warnings across the country, along with 323 flood alerts, indicating that flooding is possible.

