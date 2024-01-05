Home » London party boat sinks amid heavy rain and flooding in capital
World

London party boat sinks amid heavy rain and flooding in capital

by admin
London party boat sinks amid heavy rain and flooding in capital

A party boat sinks in central London amid heavy rain and flooding
By CNN

A two-deck bar, restaurant, and nightclub called Bar & Co sank in the River Thames in central London on Thursday afternoon. The sinking occurred amid heavy rain and flooding in the UK capital.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) reported that “a restaurant ship sank off London’s Temple Dock” after the alarm was raised at 12.30pm local time on Thursday. Boats from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Metropolitan Police, and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene, but thankfully everyone is fine, according to the MCA.

A Bar & Co staff member told CNN that it was “likely [la] storm will damage” the ship.

In addition to the sinking of Bar & Co, a canal in London’s east overflowed on Thursday night, resulting in the evacuation of 50 people. The London Fire Brigade deployed ten fire engines and approximately 70 personnel to manage the flooding.

The UK Environment Agency has predicted flooding in seven rivers in London on Friday. There are currently almost 300 flood warnings across the country, along with 323 flood alerts, indicating that flooding is possible.

See also  Russia sends hundreds of teachers to Ukraine: "Education must be corrected"

You may also like

The first moon launch of 2024 scheduled for...

Don’t Go, Jordan Crane Comic Review (2024)

Iran, punished with 74 lashes for a photo...

Radoš Bajić on family and Christmas | Entertainment

Christmas in Tuzla | Info

Shining Light on Epstein Island VIP Guest List...

The appointment of the manager at the major...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

“I supported Juve, then Totò Schillaci scored me...

The Cliff of Suicides from Agropoli comes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy