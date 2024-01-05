Cuban from Miami admits that he raped his 7-year-old daughter repeatedly

Disturbing Cases of Cuban Residents in Miami Linked to Serious Crimes

A case of incest and rape has come to light in Miami County, United States, where a 58-year-old Cuban man has been accused of sexually abusing his own daughter when she was a child. The victim, who was around seven years old in 2005, stated that her father, Raúl Borbolla, subjected her to several forced sexual acts. Borbolla was arrested last Tuesday, January 2, at his house after confessing to the crime during questioning by authorities. He is currently being held in the TGK prison in Miami-Dade, without the option of bail.

Cases involving Cuban residents in Miami are unfortunately not uncommon, with reports linking them to various crimes including drug sales, murders, scams, and guilty of traffic accidents and involuntary homicides due to drunkenness.

One of the most impactful cases in recent months involved a 13-year-old teenager who murdered his Cuban mother from Hialeah. The teenager, Derek Rosa, confessed to murdering his mother Irina García, 39 years old, in cold blood while she was asleep and watching over the sleep of her newborn daughter, only 14 days old. The brutal crime shook the community in mid-October 2023, and the teenager faces charges of murder. Authorities have been unable to determine the motive for the horrific act.

These cases serve as a reminder of the need for attention to mental health and the protection of vulnerable members of society. The community is left mourning the lives forever changed by these tragic events.