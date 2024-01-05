Dr. Naglaa Hussein Al-Makabrabi Office: Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Palestinian state

Sudanese Net:

Against the backdrop of the Arab Lawyers Union symposium in Cairo, and in celebration of International Human Rights Day, in honor of the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union, Head of the Sudanese Bar Association, Maulana Othman Al-Sharif, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Cairo, the Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union, Muhammad Al-Hassan Awadallah, Assistant Secretary-General, and a large crowd of jurists, jurists, writers, writers, thinkers, and intellectuals. Arabs

Everyone stressed the justice of the Palestinian cause, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Jerusalem, and a broad condemnation of the crimes of genocide committed by Israel against the proud Palestinian people.

*. Perhaps it is an activity in the land of Kanana that some may consider and classify as a fraternal stance and an expression of countries’ solidarity with proud Palestine, but in my belief it is not strong and it is not what Jerusalem and weeping Palestine and its condition need, as the poet Nizar Qabbani said:

* I cried until the tears ran out

I prayed until the candles melted

I kneeled…until I got tired of kneeling

You asked about Muhammad in you and Jesus

O Jerusalem, O city that smells of prophets

Oh, the shortest path between earth and heaven

* Thousands of children are being killed, mothers are stroking their cheeks with burning, columns of martyrs in the city of Al-Batoul, and the sounds of bombs and cannons, and here Cairo is holding Eveint, and there is in the distance a demonstration of a few worshipers in Tunisia and others in Amman, and a hoarse preacher, and there is no life for whoever is calling, and from here and there the Arab silence stands aside and no one is responsible or An Arab leader declares true jihad and imposes it on his country so that Jerusalem and Gaza are the destination and the jihadist kiss, and the voice of the little girl Hamasawiya rises (she will not be afraid. Why!!! Because God is with us and the Qassam Brigades are with us and it is said that Netanyahu and the Jews are donkeys and rats) and she is carrying sweets. What a sweet she is and what a belly she gave birth to. And I put you in the land of championships, my daughter!!! What courage do you speak with when the sounds of bombs ring in your ears and death is above you and you are not afraid!!!

* We read the news every moment and browse the newspapers every day that the beatings are continuing in Rafah, Haifa and Gaza, and martyrs have fallen in Jerusalem, the city of heaven, and we care about governments and peoples, and God is aware, O Jerusalem.

* And America, France and other Jewish nations support the Zionists, Saudi Arabia holds the Riyadh Festival and dances, the Emirates supports the Janjaweed rebels in the war in Sudan and Palestine, and sleeps and does not care, and Morocco competes to gain the honor of holding the World Cup and dreams, and other weak and weak Arab countries that sell the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, and how long will you remain like this in the box of exceptions? Indifference, submission, submission, humiliation, humiliation, and bowing to the Jews for how long???? When will you declare mourning for Arab humanity violated in countries????? When will you raise the Arab cannon in the face of the rats???

*Who saves people??

Oh Jerusalem, my city

Holy…my love

Tomorrow…tomorrow…the lemon will blossom

And the green ears and olives rejoice

And the eyes laugh

The children come back to play

and return

May you live long 🌹

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

Share this: Facebook

X

