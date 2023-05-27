Home » Flashpoints – Sudanese army chief calls for UN envoy Perthes to be ousted
Business

Flashpoints – Sudanese army chief calls for UN envoy Perthes to be ousted

by admin
Flashpoints – Sudanese army chief calls for UN envoy Perthes to be ousted

The UN Special Envoy for Sudan, Volker Perthes, in Port Sudan at the end of April Image: AFP

Sudan’s military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has called for the dismissal of UN special envoy Volker Perthes. In a letter to the UN, al-Burhan accuses the German of fueling the conflict with ‘deception and disinformation’.

Sudan’s military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has called for the dismissal of UN special envoy Volker Perthes. In a letter to the UN, available to the AFP news agency, al-Burhan accuses the German of using “deception and disinformation” to fuel the conflict in the north-east African country. UN Secretary-General António Guterres was “shocked” by the letter.

The skirmishes between al-Burhan’s army and the paramilitary RSF militia of his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, ignited in mid-April over the planned incorporation of the RSF into the army. Since then, around 1,800 people have been killed and more than 1.3 million others displaced.

For the past year, Perthes and the UN mission in Sudan have been the target of protests by supporters of the military government who have accused the special envoy of “foreign interference”.

Perthes had always maintained his “optimism” and was “surprised” by the outbreak of the conflict.

In his letter, al-Burhan said Perthes had painted a misleading picture of “unity” in Sudan in his reports to the UN. “Without these signals of encouragement, rebel leader Daglo would not have started his military actions,” argues the military ruler. So far, however, it has not been possible to independently determine who fired the first shots in the conflict.

See also  Sudan, a coup d'état foiled

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres was “proud of Volker Perthes’ work” and reaffirmed “his full confidence in his special envoy”.

A ceasefire negotiated with the help of the United States and Saudi Arabia has been in force in Sudan for five days. In a joint statement, the mediators attested to the conflicting parties’ “improved respect for the agreement”, although there was still “sporadic gunfire” in the capital Khartoum.

Perthes is currently in New York, where he briefed the UN Security Council on the situation in Sudan last Monday. He replied to those who “accused the UN” that those responsible were “the two generals”. It is still unclear whether Sudan Perthes will allow re-entry.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Marlboro: Philip Morris gives up the tobacco cigarette

Manager, the “peppery” recipe of the great old...

France – News: Guests arrive in Cannes for...

Rai, Meloni’s lunge against Annunziata and his companions:...

Not just private investors – emerging markets fuel...

Disney: new investments in Florida

Learning as an adult: With pain, jokes and...

Henan Province successfully issued 19.3225 billion yuan of...

Tesla reviews distribution in Italy to manage the...

Ambitious goals towards 2049, China can do it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy