Storm of lightning Saturday April 1 above the city of New York. From 19 onwards, the sky was illuminated by dozens of bright flashes which they have created impressive plays of light reflecting between the skyscrapers of the Big Apple. One in particular, captured by EarthCam with different shots and posted on their social channels, it hit the tallest skyscraper in New York, the One World Trade Center a Lower Manhattan.

April 4, 2023 – Updated April 4, 2023 , 09:28 am

